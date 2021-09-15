Research Analysts Set Expectations for New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.36.

NGD stock opened at C$1.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.08. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.05.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.