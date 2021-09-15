ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stake Boosted by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Ownership Capital B.V. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $174,082,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 5,348.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,377,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 761,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,786,000 after buying an additional 147,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.73, for a total value of $3,024,653.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,979 shares in the company, valued at $26,758,433.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,215,861.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,010 shares of company stock valued at $13,018,954 in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RMD opened at $292.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.10.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

