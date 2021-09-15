Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Restaurant Brands International comprises approximately 2.2% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Restaurant Brands International worth $53,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,102. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $65.77.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,290 shares of company stock worth $5,588,735 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

