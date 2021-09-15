Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.46.

Several analysts have recently commented on QSR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a C$101.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$81.64 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Senior Officer Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.96, for a total value of C$879,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,492 shares in the company, valued at C$4,001,694.68. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.69, for a total transaction of C$4,713,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,916,268.26.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$82.01 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$67.77 and a 1-year high of C$87.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.49.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.70 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.1899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.49%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

