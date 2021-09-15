Restore (LON:RST) Reaches New 1-Year High at $530.00

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 522.50 ($6.83), with a volume of 1399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 510 ($6.66).

A number of analysts recently commented on RST shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Restore in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Restore from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 615 ($8.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.96) price target on shares of Restore in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Restore alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £697.04 million and a PE ratio of 92.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 473.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 415.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Restore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.