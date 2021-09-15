Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.22

Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.22 and last traded at $26.10, with a volume of 280 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

RVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $552.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $41.91 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVI. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Retail Value during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 305,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

