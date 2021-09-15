Reviewing HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and HG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 50.60% 11.96% 6.15% HG N/A -1.04% -1.03%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and HG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 HG 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $51.85, indicating a potential downside of 4.02%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than HG.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and HG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 15.57 $195.99 million $1.84 29.36 HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Risk and Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HG has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of HG shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats HG on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

