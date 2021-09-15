Reviewing TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) & Markforged (NYSE:MKFG)

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) and Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Markforged’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAct Technologies $30.59 million 3.99 -$5.63 million ($0.72) -18.85 Markforged N/A N/A -$2.61 million N/A N/A

Markforged has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAct Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares TransAct Technologies and Markforged’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAct Technologies -21.74% -26.16% -18.27% Markforged N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TransAct Technologies and Markforged, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAct Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Markforged 0 1 2 0 2.67

TransAct Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.65%. Markforged has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 68.65%. Given Markforged’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Markforged is more favorable than TransAct Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Markforged shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of TransAct Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Markforged beats TransAct Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies, Inc. operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

