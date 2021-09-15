Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

REVHU stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,807,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $20,100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $302,000.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

