Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 39,586 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

