Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 39,586 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.
- On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.
Shares of NYSE:RVLV traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $74.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average of $56.90.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RVLV. Raymond James cut shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
