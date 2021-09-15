Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, August 30th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Shares of NYSE:RVLV opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $74.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 13,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $804,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,023.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,059 shares of company stock valued at $97,385,917 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.