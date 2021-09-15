Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. Sells 77,998 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 77,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $5,101,849.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 1st, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $12,514,000.00.
- On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $2,422,602.24.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $6,307,506.00.
- On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $4,339,033.39.
- On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $3,422,863.14.
- On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $5,535,538.49.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $6,055,037.40.
RVLV traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.91. 577,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.90. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.62.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,828,000 after buying an additional 398,798 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 255.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,374,000 after purchasing an additional 94,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
