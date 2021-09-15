Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 22,513 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,513 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Fastly worth $5,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Fastly by 1,808.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $219,970.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,925,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,110,141.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609 in the last ninety days. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FSLY opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

