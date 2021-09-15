Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 5,227 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of CSG Systems International worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 27,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 106.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after buying an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 75.6% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 43,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 18,850 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 272,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after buying an additional 42,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $49.28.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

