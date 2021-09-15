Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 58,422 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 82.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,422 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.05% of Virgin Galactic worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 45,751 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 155.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 82.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Virgin Galactic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 294,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SPCE opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.34.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

