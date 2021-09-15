Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,411 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Banner worth $6,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Banner by 9.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,127 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 66.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 12.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $6,893,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $55.45. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.75 million. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

