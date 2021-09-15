Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,760 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Hope Bancorp worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,972,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,823,000 after purchasing an additional 158,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 50.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 684,473 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,146,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 179,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,614,000 after buying an additional 24,768 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.22%.

Hope Bancorp Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

