Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IONS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 439.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 24,489 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.39% and a negative net margin of 78.78%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

