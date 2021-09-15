Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $121.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,438.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.81. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $130.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,366,673. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

