Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Eagle Bancorp worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after buying an additional 126,320 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 21.2% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Eagle Bancorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $95.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

