Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,072 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.35% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

WABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

