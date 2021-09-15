Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,348 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Strategic Education worth $5,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Strategic Education by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 928 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Strategic Education by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Strategic Education by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Strategic Education by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.80.

STRA stock opened at $73.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.21.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 4.24%. Equities analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.