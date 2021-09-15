Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.49 Million Stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $42.78 on Wednesday. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

