Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.53 Million Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,989 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in News were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWS. CQS US LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the first quarter valued at about $24,773,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in News by 74.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,003,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,998,000 after buying an additional 857,762 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of News by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,999,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,373,000 after purchasing an additional 653,532 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News in the first quarter valued at $9,923,000. Finally, Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in News by 63.2% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,045,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 404,813 shares during the period. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWS stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

