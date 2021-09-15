Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.60 Million Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.36% of Encore Wire worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WIRE. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 89.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 454,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,479,000 after acquiring an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 495,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 170,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,228 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $224,833,000 after purchasing an additional 165,638 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 68,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter valued at $4,547,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.14. Encore Wire Co. has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $89.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.08 and a 200-day moving average of $76.55.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

