Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.93 Million Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of M/I Homes worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in M/I Homes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 25,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $60.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 5.25. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

