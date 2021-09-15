Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.97 Million Position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Nevro worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Nevro by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Nevro by 184.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nevro in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

NVRO opened at $122.97 on Wednesday. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.07 per share, for a total transaction of $735,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVRO. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nevro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $199.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

