Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Vicor worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vicor by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vicor by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Vicor by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vicor by 9.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

In related news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 5,342 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $689,118.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,656,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,719,589. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,183 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $1,029,138.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,208 shares of company stock worth $26,695,406 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $126.53 on Wednesday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $73.71 and a twelve month high of $129.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average is $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $95.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

