Rhumbline Advisers Has $6.15 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,359 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Freshpet worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $117,975,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after acquiring an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,153,000 after acquiring an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -322.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.51. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.20.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total value of $338,311.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,846,124.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,952 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,290. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

