Rhumbline Advisers Invests $5.76 Million in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 265,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,756,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Skillz at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth $133,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth $64,454,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,973,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. cut their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.47. Skillz Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.08.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 700,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,065,977.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

