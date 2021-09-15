Rhumbline Advisers Invests $6.21 Million in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000.

Shares of Vimeo stock opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

