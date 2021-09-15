Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of Planet Fitness worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,280.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLNT opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.55 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 254.35, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.57.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

