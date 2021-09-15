Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,440 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $34.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average is $40.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,530.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLAY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

