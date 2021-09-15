Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Xencor worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xencor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xencor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 104,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

XNCR stock opened at $32.73 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 0.69.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

