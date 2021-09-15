Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Century Communities worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 8.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCS stock opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.84 and a 12-month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

