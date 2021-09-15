Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,062 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.25% of Heska worth $6,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Heska by 858.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total transaction of $533,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 55,499 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,044.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heska from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

HSKA stock opened at $255.09 on Wednesday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $93.90 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,342.58 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $256.30 and a 200 day moving average of $215.35.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $64.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heska Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

