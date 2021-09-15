Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,104 Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.11% of Everbridge worth $5,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 7.0% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,890,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,138,000 after buying an additional 124,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after buying an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,665,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,251,000 after buying an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,184,000 after buying an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.37. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $72,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,839 shares of company stock worth $2,435,748 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.90.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.