Rhumbline Advisers Sells 11,967 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Shares of ILPT opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 39.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.97%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.