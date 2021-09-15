Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,208 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Summit Materials worth $5,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $120,193,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Summit Materials during the first quarter worth $36,979,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 68.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,150,447 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,776 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 27.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,485,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period.

SUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

SUM opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

