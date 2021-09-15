Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,362 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of BlackLine worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $118.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.97 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.37 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.28.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $53,924.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,144.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,235 shares of company stock valued at $14,441,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.30.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

