Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,240 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Nexstar Media Group worth $6,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $143.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.91. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

