Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,101 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.79.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

