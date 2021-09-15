Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,577 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,577 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Knowles worth $5,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Knowles by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KN opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

