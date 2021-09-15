Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,582 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Independence Realty Trust worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 751,406 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,746,000 after buying an additional 535,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 16.1% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,178,000 after buying an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.06.

NYSE:IRT opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

