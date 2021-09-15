Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,476 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,476 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $5,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,576,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after acquiring an additional 325,409 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 148,528 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $54.96 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

