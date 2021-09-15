Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,572 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Adtalem Global Education worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 787.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 92,181 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth about $6,454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 231,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $9,000,265.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of ATGE opened at $38.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.