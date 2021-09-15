Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,198 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,198 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Terminix Global worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 42.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Terminix Global by 20.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 126,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 9.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.