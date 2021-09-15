Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 421,824 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.33% of Northwest Bancshares worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after buying an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,899,154 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWBI opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.88. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 27.46%. Analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

