Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 1,488.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 35.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 303 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $81,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the first quarter worth about $191,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Zarrilli sold 1,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.55, for a total transaction of $507,234.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $55,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $315.53 on Wednesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.35 and a 1-year high of $322.25. The company has a current ratio of 19.39, a quick ratio of 19.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.14 and a 200-day moving average of $274.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.97. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 21.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Virtus Investment Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

