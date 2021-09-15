Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,410 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,543 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Great Western Bancorp worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 51,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,726,000. Institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWB opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

